A glance at the Top 10 on May's list of the Top 40 songs in country music finds eight artists who fans had barely heard of 10 years ago. The emergence of powerful stars including Luke Combs and Cody Johnson may forever redefine this list.

Both rank high on the monthly Top 40, but neither hit No. 1 this month. Scroll down to see who has the hottest song in country music in May 2022, and click on any of the links below to hear the song. Newcomers Jelly Roll and Jackson Dean make big debuts, and Parmalee continue to leap to the top of the list. Maren Morris, Ingrid Andress and Kelsea Ballerini are a few women inside the May Top 40.

The list of Top 40 country songs of May 2022 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for May 2022:

40. Thompson Square, “Country in My Soul”

39. Brett Eldredge, “Songs About You”

38. Joe Nichols, “Good Day for Living”

37. Frank Ray, “Country’d Look Good On You”

36. Lee Brice, “Soul”

35. Mitchell Tenpenny, “Truth About You”

34. Zac Brown Band, “Out in the Middle”

33. Old Dominion, “No Hard Feelings”

32. Justin Moore, “With a Woman You Love”

31. Kenny Chesney, “Everyone She Knows”

30. Kelsea Ballerini, “Heartfirst”

29. Jimmie Allen, “Down Home”

28. Jake Owen, “Best Thing Since Backroads”

27. Tim McGraw, “7500 OBO”

26. Jon Pardi, “Last Night Lonely”

25. Dustin Lynch, “Party Mode”

24. Morgan Wallen, “Don’t Think Jesus”

23. Chris Young With Mitchell Tenpenny, “At the End of the World”

22. Ingrid Andress With Sam Hunt, “Wishful Drinking” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 15 SPOTS!

21. Carrie Underwood, “Ghost Story”

20. Dylan Scott, “New Truck”

19. Jackson Dean, “Don’t Come Lookin’”

18. Scotty McCreery, “Damn Strait”

17. Jason Aldean, “Trouble With a Heartbreak”

16. Maren Morris, “Circles Around This Town”

15. Dustin Lynch Feat. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

14. Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”

13. Hardy, “Give Heaven Some Hell”

12. Keith Urban, “Wild Hearts”

11. Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never”

10. Jelly Roll, “Son of a Sinner” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

9. Parmalee, “Take My Name”

8. Ernest (feat. Morgan Wallen), “Flower Shops"

7. Eric Church, “Heart on Fire”

6. Thomas Rhett, “Slow Down Summer”

5. Morgan Wallen, “Wasted On You”

4. Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t” — LAST MONTH'S NO. 1 SONG!

3. Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

2. Luke Combs, “Doin’ This”

1. Walker Hayes, “AA”