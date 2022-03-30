UPDATED: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 1:00 pm MDT

The City of Billings Public Works was hoping to reopen Rimrock Road at Highwood Drive around noon today (Wednesday 4/6) after the new asphalt cooled off, but there's going to be a delay.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the City of Billings Public Works said some "unexpected issues with surface restoration just popped up," so Rimrock Road will remain closed at Highwood until Thursday (4/7).

Rimrock Road closed at Highwood Drive earlier this week for gas line installation in the area, and motorists are advised to take 13th Street West to Poly Drive as the recommended detour.

A planned project to improve roadways and replace a water main will cause some traffic headaches for motorists who use Rimrock Road to access downtown Billings beginning next week.

According to the City of Billings Public Works, there will be a portion of Rimrock Road closed beginning on April 4 for "widening, replacement of deteriorating roadways, and water main replacement."

The project will close Rimrock Road to through traffic from 13th Street West to Virginia Lane until April 8 at 5 pm MDT, according to the City of Billings. Highwood Drive will also be closed from Rimrock Road to Poly Drive until the project is completed.

For commuters traveling to downtown Billings from the west end using Rimrock Road, the detour will take you south on 13th Street West to Poly Drive for access into the downtown corridor.

Having used Poly Drive before during a recent closure on Rimrock Road, you may consider using Zimmerman Trail to detour into downtown during morning and afternoon drive-times.

Here are some other street construction and reconstruction projects that are planned by the City of Billings Public Works:

New street construction of Songbird Drive, a local commercial street will allow additional connectivity from Josephine Crossing Subdivision and Riverfront Pointe Subdivision to Midland Road.

32 nd Street West from King Avenue to Gabel Road. This important connector road will be widened to increase traffic capacity and provide safety improvements

Street West from King Avenue to Gabel Road. This important connector road will be widened to increase traffic capacity and provide safety improvements Hallowell Lane from State Avenue to King Avenue East, to add parking, sidewalk, storm improvement, and water main replacement. This project is slated to begin in May and be complete in September

Harrow Drive including water main replacement north of Rimrock Road for about 1000 feet.

To see the entire construction project page from the City of Billings Public Works, CLICK HERE.

