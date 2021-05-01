Trisha Yearwood has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, weeks after recovering from the potentially deadly virus. The country superstar turned to social media on Friday (April 30) to share a picture of herself receiving the vaccine, saying she was "grateful."

"This #EveryGirl finally got her first dose of the vaccine!" Yearwood writes to accompany a picture that shows her masked, but still appearing to be smiling at the camera as a nurse delivers the shot.

"To all who made this day possible, thank you," she adds, finishing with "xo" and the hashtag "#grateful."

Brad Paisley's wife, actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley, was among those who reacted to Yearwood's news, writing, "Congratulations and well-done!" Hoda Kotb also responded, posting, "Gooooo Trisha," while Kristin Chenoweth simply commented, "Yay!!!"

Yearwood contracted COVID-19 in February, and she was declared COVID-19-free in early March. In a recent appearance on Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show, Yearwood revealed that she still has not regained her senses of taste or smell.

She also told Clarkson that her husband, Garth Brooks, absolutely refused to isolate himself from her during her period of infection, when he could have contracted the virus.

"I'm like, 'You have to get away from me. You have to quarantine in another room ... I cannot give Garth Brooks COVID,'" she said. "And he never did [contract it]. And [when] he had the vaccine, he didn't have any [side effects] — not even a sore arm."