2 People Shot in Billings on South 28th Street, BPD Investigating

Billings Police are investigating a shooting that happened near downtown early on Tuesday morning (4/27) that sent two people to area hospitals with gunshot injuries.

According to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page at 3:14am Tuesday (4/27), a 46-year old woman was taken to a Billings hospital “with a single gunshot wound,” and told authorities the shooting occurred “in the alley behind 312 S. 28th street."

The woman's injury, is "non-life threatening," according to the report.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

At 6:41am Tuesday (4/27), Billings Police reported a 33-year old male victim was transported to the hospital with a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound. The male shooting victim was located at 313 1/2 S. 28th Street, and told police the shooting happened west of his location.

In the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, Sgt. Jensen said the "incidents appear to be linked," and the investigation in on-going.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

