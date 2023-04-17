While you're spring cleaning, don't throw away those nasty ugly jeans you've kept in your closet just yet.

They could win you a big grand prize, including FOUR tickets for floor seats to see Kane Brown in Billings, Montana!

From April 17-May 10, submit a photo of you wearing your ugliest jeans to Cat Country 102.9. May 10th, we'll hopefully pick YOU to be one of the finalists to go on and win that grand prize, including those tickets.

Top finalists will be chosen from the submissions to model their ugliest jeans LIVE at Shipton's Big R in Billings and staff will decide the winner.

What do you get for being the best at sporting the worst denim??

Four Kane Brown concert tickets for May 20, 2023 at First Interstate Arena - all on the floor!

Dinner

One dozen red roses

A $250 Montana Silversmiths gift card

$250 Wrangler gift card (get yourself a NICE pair of jeans)

And 2 pairs of Justin boots!

Ready to enter? Keep scrolling to find the place to submit your entry! 👇

Kane Brown, recent CMT Video of the Year awardee, is rocking houses across the nation on his Drunk or Dreaming Tour

After hitting up Missoula, Kane is making his way to Billings for his 15th stop on the tour. LOCASH and Dustin Lynch are joining him on stage as well. Kane was previously touring the U.K., Australia, Canada, and Europe on the international leg of his Drunk or Dreaming Tour.

He released his latest album Different Man last September and earned Video of the Year at the Country Music Television award ceremony

April 2, 2023 Kane accepted the music video award for "Thank God", which he dueted with his wife Katelyn Brown. According to Billboard.com, Kane is the first artist in 20 years to both co-host the CMTs and win the top award, video of the year.

