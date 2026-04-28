Older folks from Billings can recall when 24th Street West was essentially the edge of town. Even after Rimrock Mall opened in 1975, there wasn't much development beyond this part of the Magic City. Heading west towards Laurel was almost entirely farm fields and gravel roads.

A new subdivision in West Billings. Credit Michael Foth, TSM A new subdivision in West Billings. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

For many years, Shiloh Road was little more than a dirt road used primarily for farm equipment. From what little information I could find online, portions of Shiloh were first paved in 1956.

Ag land is disappearing at a rapid pace west of Billings. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Ag land is disappearing at a rapid pace west of Billings. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

The rapid expansion of Billings west of Shiloh.

Growth started picking up around the Shiloh corridor in the early 2000's. See this 2001 photo of a giant empty field where the Shiloh Crossing shopping center now sits.

As more homes and retail moved westward, City and State road planners expanded Shiloh to its current design in 2010.

Shiloh Crossing didn't exist 20 years ago. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Shiloh Crossing didn't exist 20 years ago. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Everyone can see how much growth has occurred in the last few years, and the expansion of single-family homes, apartment complexes, retail, medical offices, and industrial parks west of Shiloh is booming.

Not to be confused with the somewhat ambiguous "West End", West Billings is defined by the City as the area that encompasses approximately 15,000 acres between Shiloh Road and 64th Street West, from Interstate 90 to the Rimrocks.

A new home under construction in West Billings. Credit Michael Foth, TSM A new home under construction in West Billings. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Interesting stats about the growth of West Billings.

Earlier in April, the City of Billings released its new 20-year West Billings Neighborhood Plan, and while browsing the document, I found a few very interesting facts about the growth in this area in the last 20 to 25 years.

According to census data, the population of West Billings surged from 6,226 in 2000 to 16,182 in 2020, a 160% growth rate .

. The total number of housing units increased 208% , from 2,155 in 2000 to 6,644 in 2020.

, from 2,155 in 2000 to 6,644 in 2020. In 2003, agricultural use dominated the Plan Area, accounting for 56% of the land , while developed land comprised only 16%. In 2024, agricultural land use decreased to 28%, and developed land increased to 36% .

, while developed land comprised only 16%. In and developed land . Healthcare represents the largest business sector along the Shiloh Corridor, followed by construction and retail trade.

There are a total of 289 businesses within the area, with approximately 2,200 employees.

Home values in West Billings are 160% higher than the county average.

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It's just a matter of time until this becomes houses, too. Credit Michael Foth, TSM It's just a matter of time until this becomes houses, too. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

I'm sure many of us are saddened to see farmland rapidly disappear each year. But... there isn't really much any of us can do about it. Growth seems inevitable. The City's West Billings Neighborhood Plan aims to direct the westward expansion of Billings responsibly.

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