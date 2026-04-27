Our featured Most Valuable Pupil this week is an ambitious young man named Merek Fisher, a Senior at Skyview High School. Merek has proven to be a strong leader and has developed an academic-athletic balance, supporting a triple varsity-level athlete while maintaining a 4.1+ GPA.

Merek was part of the 2024/2025 State AA Basketball Championship Team.

He's a top discus thrower in the state, with a 4th-place finish his junior year, and a 2nd-team All-State and All-Conference tight end and defensive tackle. He was honored to play in this year's Shrine Game, representing the East.

Last Week's MVP: Meet Alex Monterrosa - A Model Student and Athlete in Our Community

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Fisher continuously pushed himself with AP classes and multiple sports to ensure a greater chance of getting accepted to his dream college. He sacrificed social activities to maintain workouts and study sessions.

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Knowing that his hard work has paid off, he's achieving his dream of playing football for the University of Montana, which has proven to be worth every sacrifice he has made going forward into college.

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A superstar volunteer.

Merek has assisted with numerous YMCA events, including the Women’s Run, Heart & Sole, and the Montana Marathon. He has contributed in many ways—setting up event courses, handing out shirts and race packets, staffing water stations, and even preparing and serving bagged sandwiches for the YMCA food program.

Merek’s volunteer work does not stop at the YMCA; he also volunteers at the local elementary schools, reading to the young students, and participates in several basketball camps to mentor and train young athletes.

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In addition to his service, Merek is driven in everything he pursues. His positive attitude and energy are infectious and inspire all who are around him. He takes pride in mentoring those around him and leaves no one behind.

Fisher understands that in his position, there are specific obligations to stand up for those who can’t, respect all around him, lead by example, and never give up. Merek definitely deserves our nod this week for MVP.

If you would like to nominate a Billings-area student, please do so HERE.

Each weekly MVP winner receives a prize from our prize vault and is entered into a drawing for a chance to win $1,000 this spring, thanks to our friends at Gerstner Adam Law. Got into an accident or workplace injury? They'll fight for you at Gerstner Adam Law.

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