It's been a busy spring at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter in Billings. The shelter is currently near capacity for adoptable dogs, including our featured Wet Nose Wednesday pet, Rocky.

Rocky is a 10-year-old female Heeler mix. She's a compact, medium-sized 60-pound dog with a big smile and cheerful personality. Rocky is in great physical shape for her age, with a healthy coat, teeth, and plenty of energy.

Read More: Yellowstone Valley Gives Supports Billings Area Nonprofits

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Thanks to a generous sponsor, you can adopt Rocky at no cost.

Animals can end up at the shelter for a variety of reasons. Most are strays, but some are surrendered. Rocky was surrendered, for no fault of her own.

She's now been at the shelter for almost two weeks, said Derek Wulf, Humane Outreach Coordinator at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Most dogs at YVAS are adopted within a week, so at this point, Rocky is becoming a bit of a "long hauler."

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Rocky has been sponsored, which means you can adopt her for FREE. By the way, if you can't adopt right now, sponsoring a pet is an excellent way to help support Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. It's easy... simply stop by YVAS and pay the adoption fee for a pet.

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Another round of dog-training classes is about to begin at YVAS.

The six-week classes are split into two categories: puppies and adult dogs. The cost is $165, and it's a great opportunity to help you achieve your goals of a well-behaved dog.

Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area. If you are searching for a job, or looking for great employees (fast!), reach out to the pros at Advanced Employment and see how they "Get the Job Done, Right!"

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