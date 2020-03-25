As the coronavirus numbers continue to climb across the nation and in Montana, our local hospital ER departments are urging you to stay home. They are the front-line of defense for this virus. If anyone knows how serious COVID-19 can be and how dangerously close we are to overloading our hospital facilities, it would be the medical professionals at St. Vincent Health Care and Billings Clinic.

I urge you to take 3 minutes to watch this video Open Letter from Billings Clinic staff. It may answer some of your questions on why it's important to stay home.

If socially distancing is getting to you, we'd love to hear from you on the Hawk Mobile App. It's free (below) and is a great way to stay in touch.