Could The Upcoming St. Vincent Project Be the Last of New Big Billings Buildings?

Big news from St.Vincent Healthcare: They plan to build a brand new state-of-the-art hospital right on North 27th Street, replacing the Billings hospital. Huge news for our area as we really do have a great medical community here.

Their plans have a tentative completion date of 2025. Last week while I was in Boise for my son's wedding, I couldn't help but notice all the new buildings in their city center and downtown area. It made me think, "Why we don't get new buildings here except for medical-related facilities or banks?"

With the exception of the expansive West End, I think the last big buildings built were the First Interstate Bank building or this hotel we are in. I guess you could count the library or maybe the Stockman Bank building but that's about it.

The new federal building would also be one of the latest as well but the days of building big new business centers are probably over.

With the advent of people now able to work from home the need for big business buildings seems to be fading fast. Don't look for the Billings skyline to change anytime soon, but I'm ok with that.

Nevertheless, we do have a rapidly growing medical corridor and that's good for everyone in the area. This new St. V's project will pave the way for future medical care.

Now I'll be heading back to the ranch where I, too, work from home.

Have a great weekend.

See ya Monday at 5 a.m.