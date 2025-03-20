Billings Clinic's "Make March Matter" campaign is underway.

They aim to raise $50,000 for the pediatric patient assistance fund.

The fund helps families with expenses like gas, hotel stays, and utility bills when they come to Billings for medical care.

Donate $20 and get a raffle ticket for a Mexico vacation.

The 2nd annual Make March Matter campaign is a fantastic fundraiser, and you can help "fill the piggybank" and make a difference for families with children receiving care at Billings Clinic. Danielle Campenalla at Billings Clinic said the initiative raised $42,000 in its first year, with a 2025 goal of $50,000.

Children from across the state and region come to Billings to get better. The funds from the Make March Better campaign help these families pay for some of the associated expenses they encounter while their kids are getting better.

Donations of $20 (or more) are entered in a drawing for a trip to Mexico.

For every $20 you donate, you'll get a ticket for a chance to win a 7-night stay for two at the stunning Pueblo Bonito Rose, a deluxe, all-inclusive resort located on El Médano beach, one of the most pristine stretches in Cabo. I peeked at room rates for mid-January 2026... a Junior Suite for two is $457 a night. Swanky. You better believe I'm buying a ticket or two.

Exciting things are brewing a Billings Clinic.

The clinic continues to evolve, with new facilities, doctors, and other pediatric services, notes Nichole Mehling, President of the Billings Clinic Foundation.

"We'll be celebrating our new McComish Family Neonatal Intensive Care Unit on April 3, we have a brand new transfer center that is remarkable. It's going to be able to allow patients to coordinate care from around the state, [and] we have a surgical ICU that's being built right now, the first in the state."

Mehling added that Billings Clinic will be breaking ground soon on a new pediatric outpatient clinic too. You can listen to the entire interview below.

