VIDEO: ‘Pandemic’ Took My Breath Away

Someone sent me this video, and I don't usually watch videos, but something made me watch this one. It's 26 minutes long and when you are done I would love to hear your comments. It left me breathless. How could this be allowed to happen in our country? How could these men be able to control so much information and profit from it? It appears we have all been swindled, and as you'll see, more and more doctors from around the country are speaking up, including Dr. Annie Bukacek from Kalispel, who is one of the most qualified in Montana that our governor never confers with. Anyway, have a great weekend and I can't wait to hear from all of you.

Watch the video that the Breakfast Flakes talked about this morning by CLICKING HERE.

Read more: