43 Years Ago: Waylon Jennings’ ‘Greatest Hits’ Album Certified Platinum

Forty-three years ago today (Sept. 7, 1979) was a big day for Waylon Jennings: It was on that date that the singer's Greatest Hits album was certified platinum.

Jennings' Greatest Hits record contains several of the country icon's chart-topping hits, including "I've Always Been Crazy" and "Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)." The disc also includes "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" and "Good Hearted Woman," which were both from Jennings' duets album with Willie Nelson, Waylon and Willie.

Jennings released one single from his Greatest Hits disc, "Amanda," which became his eighth No. 1 single as a solo artist. The Texan recorded the song for his 1974 album Ramblin' Man, but didn't release it as a single at that time. He added overdubs to the original tune for the Greatest Hits version.

Jennings had a good year in 1979: The country music hitmaker also released his 26th studio album, What Goes Around Comes Around, which was certified gold. In addition, he was nominated for four ACM Awards, including the night's highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, which ultimately went to his duet partner, Nelson.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.