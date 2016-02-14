Forever Love: True Stories of Country Music&#8217;s Most Adorable Couples

Forever Love: True Stories of Country Music’s Most Adorable Couples

Mike Coppola, Getty Images

Love is in the air, and we're celebrating the best way we know how — with country music's cutest couples!

There is no shortage of love in country music. We all know — and adore — the love between country power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. And who could forget those who are a couple both professionally and personally, like Thompson Square or Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild from Little Big Town?

But these couples are just the top of the heart-shaped cake. This photo gallery includes Luke Bryan, Justin Moore and many more.

See Country Music's Best Love Stories:

