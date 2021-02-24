Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Grasshopper

Our featured Wet Nose this week, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is Grasshopper. He's a 5-month old Weimaraner mix puppy, and is available for adoption beginning this Friday (2/26) at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about our young Grasshopper:

This guy is very smart and has tons of potential; he just needs someone to help harness all of his energy! Grasshopper is still a puppy and would greatly benefit from a home that will continue to work on his manners and basic obedience.

UPDATE: Last weeks featured Wet Nose, Koko the black Lab mix, found her person!

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is searching for artists to complete a large mural planned for the center. YVAS says the artwork should be "uplifting, vibrant, attractive, inviting, and help the shelter’s entrance become a memorable place." Their hope is the area will be a space that "draws in community members to gather and connect."

The first meeting of the Better Together Montana Animal Alliance was held yesterday, according to a post on the YVAS Facebook page. The Alliance consists of several area pet rescues, and other non-profit animal organizations from around the state. The purpose of the B.T.M.A.A. is to build a network that will "share resources, successes, and emotionally support fellow animal advocates in our area."

Yesterday we were thrilled to facilitate the very first meeting of the Better Together Montana Animal Alliance. The... Posted by Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

