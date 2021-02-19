Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter Seeking Artists for Mural

Following their announcement of a new Learning Center opening next month on Grand Avenue, the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is putting out a call for local artists to help with an upcoming "large scale" project.

According to the post on the YVAS Facebook page, proposals are now being accepted for a "community-engaging" mural that is planned at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, located at 1735 Monad Road.

The selected mural artist will be responsible for the complete implementation of the mural. Collaboration and consultation with community groups, other local artists, and local businesses are highly encouraged and will be expected for the success of the project.

The project wall where the mural will be installed is located on a "high-trafficked road," and will be visible to all guests, volunteers, and staff at the shelter. YVAS also plans to paint the fence on either side of the mural wall this summer will a representation of the Rainbow Bridge, which will be place for "honoring and memorializing animals and animal lovers alike."

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is encouraging artists to include some of the following in their proposals for the mural:

dogs and cats;

pocket pets (i.e. rabbits, birds, etc.);

landmarks of the area (i.e. Rimrocks, Beartooth Mountains, Yellowstone River, etc.).

YVAS says the artwork should be "uplifting, vibrant, attractive, inviting, and help the shelter’s entrance become a memorable place." Their hope is the area will be a space that "draws in community members to gather and connect."

Proposals the shelter is looking for should "demonstrate the importance of a pet-friendly community as well as the role that animals play in the lives of people," according to the Facebook post.

Artists must be from Montana, and at least 18 years of age, with a deadline for applications at 5pm on April 1, 2021. Completion of the mural must be done by September 30, 2021. The mural budget is $2,000-4,000 and will depend "upon the complexity of the submission and proposed material costs."

