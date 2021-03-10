Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Amaya

Our featured Wet Nose this week, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is a 7-week old Heeler mix named Amaya. She's having surgery this week, and will be available for adoption beginning on Friday (3/12) at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about this sweet puppy:

This cute little gal is as sweet as they come. She is very smart and spunky and loves chasing toys. Amaya would be a great addition to any home that is willing to put in the time to train and socialize her!

Credit: YVAS

If you want more information about adopting Amaya from YVAS, CLICK HERE

To see the other DOGS who are waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

For the CATS available for adoption at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Our featured Wet Nose last week, Mayzie the mini-Australian Shepherd, has officially been adopted. 100 percent of the animals featured on Wet Nose Wednesday have found their forever home.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter's Learning Center (2010 Grand Ave.) will be hosting an interactive "Canine Enrichment Workshop" on Sunday beginning at 11am. There are limited spots for the workshop, and registration is $30. The class will feature do-it-yourself projects for your pets, including puzzles, games, and more.

CLICK HERE for more information about the YVAS workshop at the Learning Center.

And a reminder to artists from Montana who may be interested in the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter mural project, the deadline to submit proposals is April 1, 2021. For more information about the art installation, CLICK HERE.

