Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Clover

This week's featured pet for Wet Nose Wednesday is Clover. She's a one year old wire-haired pointer mix who is available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Clover:

Get ready for your lucky charm! Clover is SMART. Like, scary smart! She’s energetic, playful, friendly, the whole 9. Clover gets along with other dogs, even. She’s so smart that she will need a home with someone active and ready to invest time in such an intelligent girl. She wants to learn how to do all of the things! As well as go on adventures and be your best bud for life!

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

UPDATE: Karma, the 10 month old German Shepherd Mix, is headed to Dog Tag Buddies. CLICK HERE to read more about this great story.

To see the other DOGS waiting for you at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

To see the other CATS waiting for their forever home at YVAS, CLICK HERE.