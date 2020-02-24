Featured Wet Nose “Karma” Finds Home with Veteran Organization

Karma, the ten-month-old German Shepherd Mix we featured on Wet Nose Wednesday, found a home with a local non-profit that works with veterans.

Dog Tag Buddies trains rescue dogs that are then partnered with veterans who have hidden injuries, like PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injury. Their motto is "Helping Veterans, One Rescue at a Time."

The motto also means giving a rescue dog a loving forever home. Both need a second chance to be rescued from whatever they have experienced in their past, so they can have a happy future. Twenty veterans die by suicide in the United States every day, and over 1,800 dogs are euthanized in the United States every day. Every. Single. Day. Our mission is to do our part to change those numbers, one team at a time. - Dog Tag Buddies

Credit: Ashley Warren, Townsquare Media

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter works closely with Dog Tag Buddies to identify dogs that may work with their training. "They (Dog Tag Buddies) met Karma and thought she'd be a great fit for their program," said Tiffany Smith, Outreach Coordinator with YVAS.

Organizers will begin the search for a compatible dog when a veteran has been accepted into the program, with all services provided at no cost to the veteran, according to the Dog Tag Buddies website.

To find out more about supporting Dog Tag Buddies, CLICK HERE.