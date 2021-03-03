Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Mayzie

Our featured Wet Nose this week, brought to you by Shipton's Big R, is a mini-Australian Shepherd named Mayzie. She's spayed, about a year old, and is waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Mayzie will be spayed this week, and will be available for adoption soon, so get more information by clicking HERE.

UPDATE: Last weeks featured Wet Nose, Grasshopper the Weimaraner mix puppy, found his person. And no, it wasn't Paul Mushaben. We continue to have a 100 percent adoption rate for all pets that have been featured on Wet Nose Wednesday.

CLICK HERE to see the other DOGS who are waiting to be adopted at YVAS.

CLICK HERE to see the CATS who are looking for their person at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Our friends at YVAS will be holding a working cats adoption event this Thursday (3/4), and Friday (3/5), at the Shipton's Big R on Gabel Road. Working cats are already spayed / neutered, vaccinated and will be FREE to adopt. YVAS will also offer a large transition crate for your new cat to get settled.

We're still bursting at the seams with working cats for adoption! Join us for a special adoption event this Thursday... Posted by Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

And a reminder to local artists that the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is taking submissions for a large mural project at the shelter, but you have less than a month to get your proposal in. To find out more about the YVAS mural, CLICK HERE.

