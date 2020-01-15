Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Miss Frizzle

Our featured Wet Nose this week is Miss Frizzle. She's a 2-year old German Shepherd mix that's waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what Y.V.A.S. has to say about lovely Miss Frizzle:

All this girl needs is some kids to follow around. She is a people pleaser and has tons of spunk, but can be a little overly excitable. So basic manners being enforced on her would benefit her greatly.

Credit: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

You can meet Miss Frizzle in person at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter at 1735 Monad Road in Billings, or call (406) 294 7387 to find out more.

UPDATE: Batman, the 11-month old Pit Bull mix, found her forever home.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

