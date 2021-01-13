Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Ruby

Our featured Wet Nose this week from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is 5-year old Border Collie mix named Ruby. She's about 50 pounds, and is looking for her person at YVAS.org.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Ruby:

Ruby is a very sweet and intelligent girl. She knows “sit”, “shake”, “stay”, and “down”, and she was even trained to use a bell to let you know when she has to go potty! She can be a bit picky about her dog friends, although she seems to do better with male dogs, and we aren’t sure how she does with cats. Ruby needs a new home that can help her manage her skin allergies with ongoing treatment and dietary restrictions.

If you're interested in adopting Ruby, and want to find out more about her special needs, stop by the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter and speak with the medical staff. Get more details about Ruby by clicking HERE.

