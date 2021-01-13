Being Reluctantly Drug Into Technology

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I don't know if you know who I am. But, I am the same as many of you that are my age and above, that are having technology forced upon us in our everyday lives.

Let's go back to the first cell phone that I got. It was 1996. I didn't really want a cell phone but the lady that I was dating at the time thought it would be a good idea, OK.

So, now I'm mobile. And I soon realize that having a cell phone when you are in a relationship with a needy person is sort of like having an electronic leash. I don't believe that my first cell phone had a camera. Now, I can't imagine not having a camera every place that I go.

The years went by and phones were getting smart. I resisted upgrading because I really liked my silver analog phone. But, due to an unfortunate incident involving my much-beloved phone and some au jus, the little phone that could, couldn't anymore. So it was time for a smartphone.

Fast forward to today and my current phone. The technology has sort of grown on me. I like being able to get the weather forecast, check the radar, see how my 401K is doing, and that part where you get directions to anywhere on planet earth is kinda handy.

The part that I don't like is having to remember all of the different user names and passwords. So, I haven't seen the results of my physical last week yet because I haven't set up my phone for the particular health app where the results have been sent.

But maybe my favorite thing about having a smartphone has to do with taking pictures of my tabs at restaurants and then blowing up the picture to where I can actually see the numbers.

But I guarantee that I am not using any more than 10% of what the phone is actually capable of.