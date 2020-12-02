Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Steel

Our featured Wet Nose this week is a big teddy bear named Steel. He's a seven year old Pit Bull Terrier mix who is waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about our boy Steel:

This handsome man has got his blue steel expression perfected! Steel is a very sweet boy, who is a big ole people pleaser. His big size should be taken into consideration around kids, as he has a tendency to accidentally knock over little ones. He is SUPER smart, which makes him an escape artist – so a secure yard is in his best interest! He can be picky of other dogs, so we highly encourage a dog meet before adoption. He is very curious of small animals.. so he might want to chase kitties.

UPDATE: Copper, our featured Wet Nose from last week, was adopted over Thanksgiving weekend. He was the 50th animal that we highlighted on Wet Nose Wednesday that has found a forever home.

The Howliday Giving Trees are now up and decorated at several locations around Billings. The trees are covered in ornaments, and each one includes a 'wish list' to make the holidays a little better for the animals while waiting at the shelter.

Here are the business locations where you can see Howliday Giving Trees, and help support the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter: