Wet Nose Wednesday: Pharaoh is a Sweet Old Girl, Ready to Adopt

On Wet Nose Wednesday this week, we met a sweet dog named Pharaoh who is looking for her forever home. Pharaoh is a 10-year-old Akita mix ready to be adopted at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter in Billings.

This mature dog is surprisingly spry for her age and didn't show any signs of arthritis. YVAS told us Pharaoh is equally happy with playtime or naptime cuddles on the couch. She does well with other dogs her size and has a gentle mouth when children give her treats

Pharaoh has been at the shelter far too long. She arrived as a stray and then entered YVAS's Foster Program. She's now back on the adoption floor and ready to spend the rest of her life in a loving home.

She enjoys car rides and does well on a leash. Her thick, fluffy black coat - tinged with plenty of grey - was recently groomed and she doesn't seem to mind cold temps or snow. Pharaoh has a great temperament and loves rolling over to get her belly scratched.

YVAS Fast Facts:

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is the largest rescue shelter in Montana. In 2024, over 7,000 animals came through their doors. Nearly 3,000 strays were brought in, with over 1,100 of them returned to their owners.

YVAS also placed over 2,500 adoptions, performed over 3,100 spays/neuters, and over 740 animals were placed in foster. You can browse all of the animals currently available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter HERE. Thank you, Shipton's Big R for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area.

