LOOK: New Billings Businesses Now Open, More Coming Soon

Construction is nearing completion on some new businesses in Billings, with several other properties already having their openings in the Magic City.

Here are some stores, restaurants, and coffee shops that have opened, or plan to be open before the end of 2022:

New Goodwill location now open in downtown Billings

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

This is the third Goodwill store in Billings, located at 823 N. 27th Street, next to Perkins Restaurant downtown. Goodwill Thrift Stores are also located at 951 S. 29th Street, and in the Heights at 1636 Main Street.

West End of Billings getting a new restaurant

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

Cork & Barrell Pub and Restaurant is nearing completion on Billings' West End, located just off of Grand Avenue between 38th Street West and Autumn Springs Drive.

According to Indeed, the pub and restaurant are hiring for a server/bartender, line cook, and an Executive Chef.

A new coffee shop and grill opens in the former Taco John's location in Billings

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

Located in this former Taco John's building, BW Blacksmith Coffee and Grill at 749 S. 20th Street West offers fresh coffee, soups and salads, gourmet burgers, desserts and more.

Brazilian steakhouse opening soon in Billings

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

With recent posts on their official social media sites saying "opening soon," the new construction of Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse is getting closer to being done.

Billings will get Montana's first Sierra Trading Post

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

With headquarters in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the new Sierra Trading Post in Billings will be Montana's first, and when completed will be located on King Avenue West near PetSmart and a new Home Goods store.

Three level climate controlled storage unit taking shape on Billings' west end

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

When this "state of the art" storage unit is completed, it will be 4 stories tall, and climate controlled, according to Homestead Self Storage.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

If you spot a new business that's recently opened in and around Billings, send us a news tip by emailing johnny.vincent@townsquaremedia.com

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America