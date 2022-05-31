What’s the Big Construction Project at the Lockwood Metra Exit?

For the past few months, I've wondered what they're building at the Lockwood I-90/US Old Highway 87 exit. The project occupies several acres on the south side of the interstate exit ramp and it's hard to miss. You've probably noticed the heavy equipment and large amounts of dirt being moved to level the area as you approach the top of the hill heading east.

Apparently, Camping World is set to open later this year.

I was speculating that the construction project was yet another storage unit facility (they seem to be popping up everywhere), but I was wrong. The property at 902 Rosebud Lane will be the new home of Camping World, a nationwide RV and camping superstore that is expanding into the Billings market.

Camping World is expanding into 11 markets, including Billings.

According to the press release, Camping World is planning to open eleven new locations across the US by the end of 2022. Billings will join the likes of Kansas City, KS, Branson, MO, Green Bay, WI ( and others) with new locations, adding to their portfolio of Camping World SuperCenters in 42 states.

They have lots more than just RVs if you're a hard-core Montana camper.

Recreational vehicles, parts, and accessories appear to be the company's primary focus, but when I spent some time browsing their website I found they offer lots of cool camping gear for non-RVers too. Everything from tents, canopies, tables, and chairs to stuff like this neat little dirt bike for cruising around camp. The RV industry is huge, valued at $33.95 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach over $59 billion in the next five years, according to this report.