Why I Don’t Cybershop

I don't know about you folks, but I don't cybershop. Never have. If I buy something, I need to put my hands on it. Now, I have ordered things online before, but never do I recreationally shop online. I don't like putting my credit card number out there for people to see, and my recreational dollars are always cash. Otherwise, I would probably be like others and spend more than I actually had. Oh wait a minute, no I wouldn't, but I just have the discipline to hold off. By the way, do people clock out at work when they cybershop? I can only imagine the lost productivity and how much it would cost a business in wasted wages. Hope you get what you want for Christmas. See ya tomorrow at 5.