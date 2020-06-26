Wild Coincidence for St. Jude Dream Home Winner

Huge congratulations to this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner, Janet Sanchez of Billings! Janet bought her ticket (#250) on the very first day tickets went on sale, after hearing us talk about the Dream Home on the radio. Besides wanting to help the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, what caught her attention was the address of the home. Here's the crazy part... Janet spent the first 5 years of her life at this house. How wild is that?!? Janet and her siblings actually lived in the Dream House decades ago. Call it chance, destiny, fortune, or just plain old good luck, but the odds of this scenario happening are mind-blowing.

4,476 tickets were sold for the Dream Home this year. Other prize winners include:

The winner of the gas card for a year valued at $2,500 is Gary Raitt of Billings.

The winner of the $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Stockman Bank is Christ Arthun of Wilsall.

The winner of the 2020 Polaris Sportsman 450 ATV, courtesy of Yellowstone Polaris is Richard Stensaas of Big Timber

The winner of the $1,000 Mattress King gift card, courtesy of Mattress King is Jeff Schweitzer of Laurel.

Thank you so much to everyone who purchased a ticket. Money raised helps support research and treatment for childhood cancer and other devastating pediatric illnesses. Families at St. Jude never see a bill for food, lodging, transportation, or treatment. Your donations make a huge difference in the lives of these families worldwide and right here in Montana.