Winning With The Flakes

Now I realize that every single radio station will tell you that they have the most prizes and winning with them is the easiest, etc.

But right now with Paul and I, you can win a lot of different prizes, and they are awesome prizes. Here's a list.

Bob Seger has sold 50 million albums worldwide and has never performed in Montana before. He announced a November 13th concert in Billings, and the tickets go on sale Friday. We are giving out a pair of tickets every day this week with our "Win em before you can buy em".

We've got Florida Georgia Line tickets for Saturdays concert in Bozeman.

Tickets for the Horse Nations Indian Relay Races at Metra this Friday, Saturday & Sunday.

And if you stop by Beartooth Harley Davidson tonight between 5 and 7, you can become a finalist for our trip to Mexico at the Secrets Capri Resort. Trip includes airfare for 2 people, hotel, food and all of your booze for a week! It's really the last great giveaway on local radio. And the odds of winning it are actually pretty good.

I hope you are tuned in every morning at 5!