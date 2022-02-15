Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith has revealed that he will not attend the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards alongside his Yellowstone co-stars. In a video he posted on Instagram on Monday (Feb. 14), the actor says he won't be in attendance due to COVID-19 vaccination and testing protocols that are required for the event.

Smith — who plays Lloyd on Yellowstone — begins his video by apologizing for the fact that he won't be on hand for the big night.

"I mean no offense to anyone," he states, adding that he's not vaccinated, and "it's a requirement to be vaccinated," as well as having a booster and a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event. Organizers are also requiring those in attendance to wear a mask.

"I'm not vaccinated. I will not get vaccinated," Smith states flatly. "I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. Never will. I believe they compromise your immunities."

Smith goes on to say that he was looking forward to walking the red carpet and representing his culture, but not if it means being vaccinated.

"I just don't believe in that stuff," he states before thanking fans for their support.

Yellowstone received its first-ever Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination on Jan. 12, and the honor takes in the entire cast. The runaway hit show earned a nod for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, squaring off against The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game and Succession in the category.

The 28th annual SAG Awards are slated to air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, beginning at 8PM ET.

The success of Yellowstone has launched two spinoffs: 1883 airs every Sunday via Paramount+, while Yellowstone: 6666 has been announced, but has not yet aired.

