Yellowstone Offers Advanced Reservations at Additional Campsites

If you're hoping to get a campsite in America's first national park, advance reservations will begin in a few weeks at three additional campgrounds, according to the park's Twitter page.

According to the post, advanced reservations will now be available for Mammoth, Slough Creek, and "a portion of Pebble Creek," beginning at 8 a.m. MST on March 24. Guests will be able to book reservations up to six months in advance, says the NPS.

The reservations for Yellowstone Park campsites are expected to "fill quickly" when they're made available on March 24, as these campgrounds go from "first-come, first-served" to the new online reservation system.

The ability to make reservations will enable visitors to plan their trips ahead of time and provide assurance that they will have a campsite upon arrival. It will enrich the visitor experience by reducing traffic congestion at campgrounds, improving safety, and eliminate uncertainty and frustration. -National Park Service press release

According to a NPS press release, 41 percent of Yellowstone National Park campsites are available on the advanced reservation system, with the rest remaining as "first-come, first-served."

Indian Creek, and Lewis Lake will remain 100 percent "first-come, first-served," according to the press release, with the Norris and Tower Fall campsites closed for 2021.

Campsite reservations are already open for Bridge Bay, Madison, Canyon, and Grant Village campgrounds. These campsites are managed by Yellowstone National Park Lodges, and reservations can be made by clicking HERE.

The NPS says in order to cover processing fees from Recreation.com, campground fees are increasing by $5.

Yellowstone National Park also announced that recruitment for the 2021 Youth Conservation Club (YCC) is open for 15 to 18 year-olds. According to the press release, the YCC is a five-week residential work-based education program, and twelve youth from across the U.S. will be selected.

No previous wilderness experience is necessary, but enjoying camping is a plus since it will be required during work assignments. Applicants should possess a positive attitude, a willingness and ability to work in a physically active outdoor program, and get along well with others.

Applications for the 2021 Youth Conservation Club are due by March 10, with more information available by clicking HERE.

