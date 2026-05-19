Most of us have seen Yellowstone National Park from the boardwalks, traffic jams, or maybe through a windshield while waiting for a herd of bison to move along. There is a chance you might be heading to the park this Memorial Day Weekend, as Beartooth Pass opens for the season.

A new film from Bozeman native and longtime Yellowstone documentarian Steve Quayle aims to show viewers the parts of the park most people never get to experience.

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Yellowstone: Above and Below combines decades of photography, exploration, and stunning aerial cinematography into what Quayle describes as a “visual time capsule” of America’s first national park.

The film features sweeping helicopter footage, geothermal formations, wildlife, waterfalls, and remote sections of Yellowstone rarely seen by the public.

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Quayle’s connection to Yellowstone goes back generations.

Raised in a family of geophysicists, he began photographing the park in 1972 before later earning a degree in Motion Picture Production and Still Photography from Montana State University.

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State-of-the-art filming.

Between 2023 and 2025, Quayle used high-end Cineflex and Shotover aerial camera systems mounted to gyro-stabilized helicopters to capture ultra-high-resolution 6K footage throughout the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem.

Flights stretched from Bozeman to Jackson and Gardiner, showcasing Yellowstone from angles most visitors will never see in person. Quayle says Yellowstone continues to pull him back because of its unmatched colors, scale, and energy. “Yellowstone National Park is THE wonder of the world,” Quayle said in a press release.

The project also has a conservation component. 10% of the film's proceeds will benefit Yellowstone Forever to support preservation and education efforts in the park. Yellowstone: Above and Below is now available on DVD and video-on-demand platforms through GenSix Productions.

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