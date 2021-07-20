Yellowstone will launch its upcoming Season 4 in November of 2021, but one of the stars of the show has already teased Season 5, seemingly confirming that the show will go on for at least one more year after this one.

In a new interview with Kathryn Hall via YouTube, Cole Hauser — who plays ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the runaway Paramount Network hit — says fans have a lot to look forward to.

Asked if scripts are underway for an upcoming season, Hauser replies, "{Series creator] Taylor {Sheridan]'s working on it right now, and I think we will be back [to filming] sometime in July."

Yellowstone shoots many of its exterior shots at Chief Joseph Ranch in Montana, which doubles as the Dutton family ranch.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to Montana," Hauser states, adding, "I mean, Season 5 is going to be wonderful."

Yellowstone tells the story of the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Dutton owns the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, and the modern-day Western drama centers around the conflict he faces with those who border his property, as well as the conflict in his own family. The Duttons' passion to maintain control of their land at all costs often leads them into questionable choices, both ethically and legally.

Season 3 of Yellowstone — which has become the most-watched show on cable television — ended with multiple cliffhangers as the Dutton family came under concerted attack. The lives of John Dutton, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) all hung in the balance as Season 3 came to a shocking end.

The Paramount Network released the first trailer for Season 4 of Yellowstone on July 1, accompanied by a press release announcing four new cast members. The trailer does not clarify who will live or die in Season 4, but Hauser says viewers will be pleased by how the show progresses.

"The way we ended Season 4 ... I can't give too much away, but the way Season 4 ends, the audience ... I think you'll be happily surprised with a lot of things," he shares.

Yellowstone's Season 4 is slated to begin in November on the Paramount Network.