Yellowstone star and singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has sold his home in California for $2.45 million, just weeks after listing it amid his divorce.

The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,394-square-foot home sits in an exclusive area of Los Angeles. The residence was originally built in 1947, and the listing from Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany with Sotheby's International Realty touted its "European and mid-century modern sensibilities," describing the house as "stylish, upscale, modern yet cozy, peaceful, happy, light and bright."

Bingham and his now-estranged wife, Anna Axster, bought the house for $1.36 million in 2013, according to property records. Online listings show the home most recently sold for $2.45 million in a deal that closed on Friday (Sept. 10).

The ultra-private residence sits behind a large wooden gate, walls and extensive landscaping that block views from the street. The back of the house opens onto a series of multi-level decks and porches that offer soaring mountain views, with multiple covered and uncovered seating and dining areas.

The interior lets in plenty of natural light, and the open, expansive rooms flow together seamlessly. The living room looks over stunning mountain views, and it also boasts wide-plank white oak floors and a fireplace. The kitchen features Brazilian soapstone countertops, brass fixtures, all high-end appliances and a separate pantry.

The second floor of the house centers around three bedrooms, one of which is an owner's suite with an office nook, a balcony overlooking the mountains, separate closets and a master bathroom with double vanities, a claw-foot bathtub and a separate shower.

The property also includes a guest house and parking.

Bingham shot to fame in 2009, when his song "The Weary Kind" served as the theme song for the acclaimed film Crazy Heart. Bingham won an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Grammy Award and more for the song, and he's forged a successful music career independently in the years since. Bingham co-stars on Yellowstone in the role of Walker, an ex-con who works on the Dutton ranch as a ranch hand. His music has also been included in the hit series' soundtrack.

The Blast reported in late June that Bingham had filed for divorce from Axster after 12 years of marriage.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Bingham's stunning California estate, and keep scrolling to see photos of cabins that are for rent on the ranch where Yellowstone films in Montana.

