Mark’s Travel List Starts When Retirement Finally Comes!

It's finally Friday and I have had my fill of talking Covid, masks, and mandates. Let's talk retirement. Not that it's coming any time soon. In fact, as of right now, I don't actually have the date of when I will hang up my headphones. It's like I've always said, "How do you quit MY job?"

But when my time comes, I'm taking a trip. It's time to see America and all of the attractions that I've never been able to get to and probably a few that I've been to before.

Priority number one for me is to go play some of those gorgeous golf courses that I've only seen on television. Hey Pebble Beach, Whistling Straits, and Pinehurst number 2, I'm talking to you.

I'm going to eat a lobster on the deck of some restaurant that looks like a lighthouse in Maine. That will be shortly after I see some games at Wrigley Field and Fenway Park.

I've got some roller coasters to ride. It's time to experience Steel Vengeance at Cedar Point, Ohio. Then on to The Lightning rod at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. I might even try to bump into Dolly Parton and see if she'll sing Islands In The Stream with me.

I'll swing through Nashville and do everything touristy and related to country music. I'm going to Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse. Then head on over to see AJ's Good Time Bar. At some point, I'll get to the Grand Ole Opry to catch a show.

One more thing. I'm not sure of the exact locations, but I've got to find a Joe's Crab Shack. I've just always wanted to go there.