You Could Fill the MSU Bobcat Stadium 4 Times with New IRS Agents

I remember the days when the MSU Bobcat football stadium looked like a high school football field compared to Washington Grizzly in Missoula back in the early 2000's. Not anymore, now Montana State University has nearly double the students and the Bobcat stadium has undergone a massive expansion.

That's what made Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) analogy even more shocking. When it comes to the massive tax and spend bill supported by Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) and Senate Democrats- not only does the bill raise your taxes and spend hundreds of billions of your taxpayer dollars, it also authorizes an additional 87,000 IRS agents to go after you.

As Sen. Daines pointed out- 87,000 IRS agents would fill the MSU Bobcat football stadium four times over.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz pointed out that this would make the IRS more powerful than the Pentagon, the State Department, the FBI, and the Border Patrol combined.

Montanans are also speaking up against the anti-American energy provisions included inside of the massive tax and spend bill supported by Tester. Here is info shared by Senator Steve Daines:

In my opinion, if this act were to pass it would not reduce inflation, but actually increase inflation and add unnecessary financial burdens on the Montana energy industry and small businesses, would directly attack the Montana natural resource industry, especially our coal, mining, oil/gas refining and utility sectors, and would create tax increases, which would be paid for by all the hardworking Montana families and small businesses, including the ag sector.- Jim Atchison, Executive Director of the Southeastern Montana Development Corporation, said. Read the full letter HERE. This new tax bill could have a crippling effect on our coal mines as well as our power generation facilities. I am aware that is precisely what this administration wants, however, with the recent developments with the Russia/Ukraine war, we are proving to the world we cannot survive without fossil fuels. This bill will cause energy prices to increase, as well as, the price of every commodity made with coal or petroleum. It doesn’t just stop with fossil fuels. Mining for raw materials to produce wind turbines and solar panels will also be affected. I believe this will add to inflation rather than reduce it. - Doug Martins, Rosebud County Commissioner. Read the full letter HERE.