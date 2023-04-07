In this week's Farmer Finishers, so many things to talk about.

Billings School District 2 has picked its new Superintendent.

They will try to work out a contract with Dr. Erwin Garcia. Dr. Garcia is currently working for the Houston Independent school district and that is a district that is currently mired in controversy. Apparently, the school board felt there was no cause for concern since they voted unanimously in favor. Not one single vote for the other two candidates as the first choice. I'm wondering how the Billings teachers union feels about one of their own who has moved up through the ranks and has a resume of accomplishments and educational achievements, not even getting one vote from their school board.

Also this Easter weekend the weather will be much better than last.

Better for travel and all the hunts around town unless you are heading east. Still trying to get the roads cleared in the Dakotas. Inflation is going to dip into your pockets too as some of the brunches around town are $50 to 60 a person.

Don't forget your taxes are due next Monday the 17th.

Believe me, they'll be watching you. The IRS outlined their plans today that they will use $80 billion to come after hard-working Americans. Currently, 2,077 are heavily armed agents and there is no immediate plan to add more of them at this time. Those guys are allowed to have high-capacity guns to protect themselves but you can't. Thats fair. Anyway don't let it bother you, I'm sure everything will be just fine.

Have a great Easter weekend and we'll see you here Monday at 5 a.m.