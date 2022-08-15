Adding IRS Agents to Come After You in the ‘Freedom Reduction Act’

Let's be honest folks, no matter what your party affiliation is, how many of you out there thought that the biggest problem that we faced as a nation was that we didn't have enough IRS agents? That occurred to absolutely no one. It wasn't even a thought in any American's mind that we needed more agents.

This big Freedom Reduction Act does just that: Adding 87,000 new agents over time. This is by far the largest enforcement agency we have. As of 2020, there were 19,648 border control agents. In 2021 there were 9,848 DEA agents. Even the FBI has 19,000 employees with 7,800 agents. In 2021 the IRS had 78,661 full-time employees to conduct their work according to IRS.gov/statistics. Now they will add 87,000.

Nancy Pelosi Holds Bill Enrollment Event For Inflation Reduction Act Getty Images loading...

The treasury department says they will use those extra hands to improve taxpayer services. My ass, the government is broke they just spent another three-quarter of a trillion dollars, you know what they're after. Do you think they will go after any of the 20 million illegal immigrants to see if they are paying? Do you think Jon Tester and Mark Zuckerhead will be audited? Highly unlikely.

This is one reason why they never will have a flat tax. They can't control or oppress people with that. Don't also forget fear is a powerful tool to get people to capitulate. An IRS agent has more power than any congressman. They can look at all your personal financial info, put liens on your property or salary, and go through all your records; a congressman can't do that. Hope you're happy. At least our weather will now change with the $369 billion for climate change.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.