You Think You’re Having a Bad Day, Then You Hear This

When you think everything in your life is going wrong, there always seems to be a story or a situation that makes you realize, it can be worse.

Driving over to grab coffee at the Annex, I was trying to miss the train blocking 27th Street, so I went down Montana Avenue to use the 21st Street underpass. But, there was someone who apparently has math skills that are worse than mine.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

You take the trailer size of 9 feet, minus the amount of 8-foot clearance under the bridge, divide that by PIE...and you get stuck.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

That wasn't the only bad day someone was having in our area. A woman fell into a thermal near Old Faithful after illegally entering Yellowstone Park on Tuesday (5/12), according to CNN.

Park officials say the woman, who wasn't identified, was backing up to take pictures when she fell into a "thermal feature." She was able to get in her car and drive north before park rangers stopped her near Mammoth Hot Springs, according to KULR-TV. She was flown to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

In 2016, a 23-year-old Portland, Oregon man was killed when he stepped off a boardwalk and fell into a hot spring near the Noris Basin Geyser, according to CNN.

According to a National Park Service website, hot springs have killed or injured more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature.

Yellowstone National Park has been closed to the public, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, since March 24.