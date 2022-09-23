Your Friends Need Help! St. Vincent De Paul Billings Auction Starts Today

Today, St. Vincent De Paul (SVDP) in Billings kicks off their online "Friends Helping Friends" auction, going through the 30th of September, in partnership with Procter Law and Intermountain Healthcare.

Credit: SVDP Credit: SVDP loading...

What items are available?

This year, a wide range of items are available. From trips to Los Cabos, Tuscany, and Napa Valley... to brand new furniture, gift cards, and more. Check out all the items up for bid, and easily bid on any items by using the button below.

Get our free mobile app

Credit: St. Vincent De Paul - Healthcare for the Homeless Free Breakfast and Health Fair Credit: St. Vincent De Paul - Healthcare for the Homeless Free Breakfast and Health Fair loading...

What is St. Vincent De Paul?

Locally, SVDP has been in operation since 1972 in various locations across the city, with one goal in mind: Help the pool and underserved in the local community. They provide a free thrift store, meals, rental and utility assistance and more, thanks to generous donations from people like you and I. Not to mention the hundreds of yearly volunteers on site.

What/who does this auction benefit?

Proceeds from the Friends Helping Friends Online Auction go directly to benefit underserved men, women and families that are being assisted by SVDP.

Can I donate without bidding?

Of course! You can donate anytime of the year by using the button below. And remember, you can serve 25 miles to hungry community members for just $56.25. Click the button below to donate.

And remember, you can volunteer anytime. Callie at SVDP can show you exactly what help is needed, and it isn't just serving a meal. Get in contact with SVDP using the button below.

I Bought an Old House in Missoula: It's My First Time Renovating As with any renovation project, we ran into a few mishaps when we began renovating the 1952 ranch-style home we bought in Missoula, but some of the changes we made were easy and immediately rewarding.