Note: Time is running out to nominate your awesome kid for MVP recognition! A $1,000 winner will be announced in early June. Send you submissions on the entry link at the bottom of this article.

Some athletes have talent. Others have grit. And then there’s our featured Most Valuable Pupil this week, Jakobe Weischedel, a 6’9” senior from Skyview High School. This young man has proven that determination can be just as powerful as natural ability.

Jakobe played basketball for three of his four years in high school, but his journey almost ended before it really began. After his freshman season, he suffered a major knee injury that required two surgeries. Doctors told him he would likely never play basketball again.

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He didn't give up.

Jakobe spent more than a year grinding through physical therapy, daily workouts, and rehab to rebuild his strength and agility. Coaches, doctors, and therapists were stunned by his comeback. By his junior year, he was back on the court playing JV basketball. He then joined the varsity squad and helped bring home the AA State Championship.

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His senior season, Jakobe didn’t just return… he dominated.

He finished the year ranked among the state leaders in attempted field goals, field goals made, and blocked shots, while also maintaining an impressive GPA in the classroom. Recently, his hard work paid off in another major way: he accepted an offer to continue his basketball career at Rocky Mountain College.

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Beyond the stats and accolades, people around Jakobe describe him as one of the kindest and most giving young men they know. If his comeback story proves anything, it’s that he’s probably just getting started.

If you would like to nominate a Billings-area student, please do so HERE.

Each weekly MVP winner receives a prize from our prize vault and is entered into a drawing for a chance to win $1,000 this spring, thanks to our friends at Gerstner Adam Law. Got into an accident or workplace injury? They'll fight for you at Gerstner Adam Law.

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