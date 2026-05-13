If you're looking for a playful, smart, lively (and very pretty) four-legged friend, let me introduce you to Judy. Full name, "Jewel Eyed Judy." She's a three-year-old Siberian Husky mix, awaiting her forever home at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

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Judy says, "GIVE ME THOSE TREATS!" Credit Michael Foth, TSM Judy says, "GIVE ME THOSE TREATS!" Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Judy arrived at the shelter as a stray about a week ago, Derek Wulf, Humane Outreach Coordinator at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, said. She was briefly adopted, but was returned due to no fault of her own. Sometimes that happens.

Judy is on the small side for a Husky mix, weighing just 36 pounds. She's thin and could benefit from a healthy diet and plenty of treats. She also has heterochromia, which is two different colored eyes. This harmless condition is somewhat common in breeds like Huskies, Aussies, and Border Collies.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Sweet Judy absolutely loves other dogs, said Wulf. In fact, when one of her best dog pals at the shelter was recently adopted, Judy was quite sad. She'll likely do great in a house with another dog. Cats? We're not sure.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Adopt Judy today at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

If Judy isn't your perfect match, take a peek at the other dogs and cats currently available at YVAS. They have so many great pets awaiting new homes.

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Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal Adoption in the Billings area. If you need work (or workers) FAST, reach out to the employment pros at Advanced Employment and see for yourself how they can help "Get the Job Done, Right!"

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