After Graff Elementary School was shuttered at the end of the 2025 school year for demolition, questions arose about whether the fireworks show would continue at the park. Here's the good news: The Laurel Volunteer Fire Department has confirmed that the 4th of July Fireworks will remain at Thompson Park for 2026.

The concern was that the expanded practice fields (after the Graff demolition) would prevent the fire department from launching fireworks at Thompson Park. Laurel residents debated potential alternate locations on social media, and very few options made sense.

Thompson Park is truly the ideal spot. The Independence Day festivities at the site are a decades-long tradition.

Read More: Little Bighorn 150th Anniversary Events in Montana

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You may have to find a new place to plop your lawn chair and blankets.

The LVFD notes that there will be some changes regarding public areas of the park during the fireworks display. Fireman and 4th of July Committee Chairman, KC Bieber, said in a press release,

Because the launch site has moved, a significant portion of Thompson Park will be fenced off and unavailable for seating to ensure full compliance with NFPA 1123 and applicable state and local codes for public fireworks displays.

Bieber added that a map showing the approved seating zones will be shared soon to avoid confusion.

UPDATE 5/19/26. The department has released a map of the seating arrangements. See below.

The yellow and red zones will be roped off and closed to public seating.

The parade had roughly 140 entries last year. Credit Michael Foth, TSM The parade had roughly 140 entries last year. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

What to expect at Laurel, MT's 4th of July Celebration.

If you've never been to Laurel on the 4th, it's a huge deal. Thousands of people participate in a variety of events, including a street dance on July 3rd at The Palace Bar and Lanes.

The 4th begins with a pancake breakfast at Fireman's Park (on the corner of 1st and Main) and the Chief Joseph Run. A huge parade, a vendor fair, and other festivities commence throughout the day.

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Many attendees set up "camp" at Thompson Park throughout the afternoon, grilling, having picnics, playing volleyball or cornhole, etc. There are dozens of food and beverage trucks, and music plays throughout the park.

Of course, everyone sticks around for the main event: fireworks at dark, touted as the biggest fireworks display in Montana.

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Fireworks raffle ticket sales start soon.

Money for the fireworks is raised by donations. Laurel residents will start hearing sirens in our neighborhoods (and our doorbells ringing) on June 15, when members of the LVFD begin going door-to-door selling raffle tickets for the fireworks display.

We always purchase a string of them early, and typically buy a few more at Thompson Park on the 4th.

The Eye Popping Food Prices of 1860s Montana Do you think egg prices are bad now? Be glad you didn't live in 1860s Montana when the cost of essentials like sugar, flour, vegetables, and eggs was through the roof. Gallery Credit: Michael Foth