Many Montanans are fans of things that go fast in the dirt. ATVs and motorcycles are common and many of us enjoy off-roading as well, whether it's cruising down the backroads and byways in a side-by-side UTV or slowly crawling up rocky mountain trails in a custom-built Jeep.

We've been fairly starved for entertainment the past few months due to COVID-19. This weekend it's great to see a few events on the calendar, especially if you are a fan of motorsports. Fast cars, fast motorcycles or fast 4x4's... the toughest choice you'll have to make this weekend is deciding which events to check out.

Credit: Getty Images

Nitro National Pro Hillclimb - June 26th, 27th & 28th. Hosted at the hill just a few miles northwest of Columbus, the Nitro National Pro Hillclimbs are a blast. We caught up with event organizer Tyler Johnson last week and he said he's got some of the best hill climbers in the nation headed to town to participate in the show. Camping, food trucks and fireworks round out three full days of racing action. Tickets available at all Town Pump locations. More EVENT DETAILS HERE.

Big Sky Speedway Stock Car Racing - June 26th & 27th. The first two events of the season were canceled, but dirt track stock car racing is back this weekend with two big days of action. Friday and Saturday at Big Sky Speedway you can catch the Mountain States Wissota Midwest Mod Tour, featuring: Wissota Street Socks, IMCA Mods, ASCS sprint cars. Head north on Highway 89 (Roundup Road) and look for signs. EVENT DETAILS HERE.

Magic City Tough Truck Races - June 27th. If you prefer motorsports where all four wheels are kicking up mud, the Tough Truck Races might be right up your alley. From the stock class to fully modified off-roading beasts, you'll see competitors pushing it to the limit. This event is held at the same location as the stock car races, Big Sky Speedway on Highway 89 North towards roundup. Hosted by Magic City 4x4, you can get more EVENT DETAILS HERE on their Facebook page.

