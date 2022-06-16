It’s Official: Billings Original Bike Night is Back for 2022
The biker scene in Billings is huge, with a vibrant group of riders from all walks of life. The love of riding motorcycles and hanging out with fun people combine every Wednesday night throughout the summer during Billings Bike Night.
Bike Nights 2022 occur each Wednesday from June 22 to September 7.
This Magic City summertime tradition is a big parking lot party from 6 pm to 9 pm every week throughout the season. The event is open to all makes and models. Don't have a bike? No problem! You can still join the fun. Most of the hosting bars will have live music, food or food trucks, and plenty of drink specials to quench your thirst.
Hump Day fun all summer long.
There's no need to wait for the weekend to crack that throttle. Come every Wednesday night for cold drinks, great food, music, and all-around good times. Bookmark this page or add these dates (below) and locations to your calendar now and get ready for Billings' Bike Night 2022.
Bike Night 2022 Locations
- June 22 - Squire Lounge
- June 29 - Tiny's Tavern
- July 6 - Paula's Longbranch
- July 13 - Shooter's Sports Bar, Grill & Casino
- July 20 - High Horse Saloon
- July 27 - Squire Lounge
- August 3 - Andy's Bar with Al's Bootery
- August 10 - Bye Week STURGIS
- August 17 - Manny's Sports Bar and Casino
- August 24 - Shooter's Sports Bar, Grill & Casino
- August 31 - Tiny's Tavern
- September 7 - Reno Club
Happy riding and we'll see ya' a Bike Night!