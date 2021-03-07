Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and more women from the country and Americana genres will perform during the 2021 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced the full lineup of performers for the upcoming awards show on Sunday (March 7).

In addition to Lambert and Guyton, Brandi Carlile and Maren Morris are also in the 2021 Grammy Awards performers lineup. Country-turned-pop superstar Taylor Swift; Brittany Howard, a solo artist and the lead singer of Alabama Shakes; and Austin-based psychedelic soul band Black Pumas will be performing as well. The logistics of their performances -- that is, if they will all be performing live from one central location, if they are performing from a variety of spots or if performances have been pre-taped -- have not been shared.

The 2021 Grammy Awards performers lineup also includes rapper Cardi B, indie-pop star Billie Eilish, sister trio Haim, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, rapper Post Malone, former One Direction member Harry Styles and others. A number of artists will also perform during the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, which will stream online prior to the televised Grammy Awards ceremony. The full lineup for the day is available at Grammy.com.

Per a press release from the Recording Academy, the presenter roles usually filled by a variety of celebrities will instead be filled by box office managers, bartenders and other staff from a variety of small music venues around the country. Workers from Nashville's Station Inn will be among the presenters, who will also come from Los Angeles' Troubadour and Hotel Cafe, and New York City's Apollo Theater.

Comedian and late-night television show host Trevor Noah will host the 2021 Grammy Awards, which are set for Sunday (March 14) at 8PM ET. The televised portion of the event will air live on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The show was originally scheduled for Jan. 31, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; as with the performances, it is unclear if stars will be at the show live in person or appearing virtually.

Nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards include Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Eric Church and more country artists. Andress is the only country nominee in the show's four General Field categories: She picked up a Best New Artist nod.

