32 Years, At Least 32 Hits

As part of our 32nd-anniversary celebration this morning we had folks call in and name one of the five acts in country music history with at least 32 number one songs.

Here's the list:

Alabama with (33)

Ronnie Milsap (35)

Merle Haggard (38)

Conway Twitty (40)

King George Strait with (61)

Sometimes a song that you really love doesn't make it to number one. Some George Strait songs that didn't make it to number one include "I Can Still Make Cheyenne", "Adilida", "Lovebug" and "The Fireman." I know. I was shocked too.

If you didn't hear the conversation, Strait's last number one song was "River of Love" in 2009. Will he ever have another song go to the top of the charts? I sure hope so.