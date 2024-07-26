Farmer Finishers: Things To Do

This week in Farmer Finishers, we will start with something our moms always used to say: If you can't find anything to do, then I'll find something for you.

The hill climb is this weekend—in fact, it starts today and has always been a summertime favorite. You'll find it at the South Hills by Riverfront Park.

The Headin' Home Bluegrass Concert is tonight at the Chapel of Hope in Lockwood, and it's free for you bluegrass fans.

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is trying to set a new record at Wilson Park with movie night. The dog feature will hopefully keep the 300 dogs they need to set a record calm.

The farmers' market will take place downtown on Saturday morning. The second week should really have a great supply of sweet corn now since the hot weather set in.

All of the small towns around have something going on too. Red Lodge Fest is this weekend, and don't forget about Absarokee Days—that's always a good time. For those of you north of town, that's in Absarokee. There are big events in Fromberg and a bike rally at Veterans Park in Huntley that will benefit the Dog Tag Buddies. So, if you can't seem to find something to do, we'll help.

I almost forgot: there are races this weekend too, so there you go.

Watch for smoke and be alert. Call immediately if you spot some—the best way to fight a fire is to keep it small.

See you back here Monday at 5.