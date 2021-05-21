With This Ring I Thee Wed: 7 Great Wedding Venues Near Billings

It's hard to believe but at this time last year chances were you weren't going to many weddings or several weddings were being postponed until this year. I recently went to the wedding of some friends of my kids (well, I know the bride & groom too, I met them through their friendship with Triston, Kalee and Bailey). Planning your wedding and selecting the perfect venue can be pretty overwhelming. Let's face it, there are literally hundreds of choices just in Billings not counting the thousands more across the state. Whether you are having a small wedding with just a few guests or a huge wedding and expecting hundreds of guests, having a venue that fits your personality and your style is absolutely important.

The wedding I attended recently was at Oscar's Park on Wise Road. I hadn't been out there for several years. I had been there for an outdoor event, but never a wedding. I was blown away by how peaceful and beautiful it was. My niece had gotten married last July at Swift River Ranch and that too was an amazing facility. From the facility and decorations to the food and beverage, many of these venues provide it all as part of their fee. There are places where you can decorate and cater yourself and just use their bar or even provide the beverage yourself. Whatever you decide, when it comes to your big day, make sure it's what you want and make it a memory to last a lifetime.

7 Beautiful Wedding Venues in Billings and Montana Here are 7 Beautiful Wedding Venues in Billings and Montana